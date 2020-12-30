Contagion sequel verified just after surge in income in coronavirus pandemic

Followers of the strike blockbuster Contagion will be thrilled to know a sequel is in the works adhering to the renewed interest in the authentic.

The 2011 drama, which starred Kate Winslet, Gwyneth Paltrow, Matt Damon and Jude Law, adopted the now very familiar tale of how authorities and health care personnel handled the international pandemic during a virus outbreak which originated in China, and their mission to find a vaccine.

As the genuine existence coronavirus pandemic started to unfold in March, Warner Bros. appreciated a big spike in revenue and streams of Contagion which produced a reentry on the film charts.

So it only makes sense that director Steven Soderbergh is setting up a follow-up.

Speaking on the Joyful Sad Confused podcast, Soderbergh – who is co-directing the Oscars 2021 – teased: ‘I’ve got a task in development that Scott Burns is working with me on, that is a form of philosophical sequel to Contagion but in a different context.

‘You’ll type of glance at the two of them as sort of paired but very different hair shades. So, Scott and I experienced been talking about, “So, what is the future iteration of a Contagion-form story?” We have been working on that.

‘We must probably hotfoot it a very little bit.’

In essence, Contagion 2 coming to a streaming company near you ASAP.

Screenwriter Scott Z Burns resolved the eerie comparisons concerning Contagion and the true lifetime Covid-19 disaster, and defined how it’s no shock offered the amount of investigation he executed to make positive the movie would be as correct to how a actual pandemic would unfold as doable.

‘It has been pretty peculiar to me, regardless of whether on social media or in conversations with mates, that individuals will say to me, “This is uncanny how similar it is”,’ he informed Slate.

Burns ongoing: ‘And I really don’t locate it to be that shocking, mainly because the experts I spoke to, and there ended up a good deal of them, all mentioned that this was a matter of when, not if.

‘So, I guess my sensation as anyone who believes in science is that when experts notify us those points we would do properly to hear.’

Actress Winslet also uncovered that starring in the movie well prepared her for the coronavirus pandemic and the measures essential to safeguard her health these types of as donning deal with masks.

Nevertheless, experts warned that looking at pandemic-associated motion pictures this kind of as Contagion could ‘amplify anxiety’ between viewers.

