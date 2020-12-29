“Contagion” Duo Strategy Something New

Filmmaker Steven Soderbergh’s 2011 thriller “Contagion” has scored new life this calendar year in the wake of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Not long ago showing on the Content Unhappy Perplexed podcast, Soderbergh talked over the elevated relevancy of the movie and was asked if there’s any probability of a sequel.

The prolific filmmaker indicated that he and “Contagion” scribe Scott Z. Burns are doing the job on a venture that can be viewed as linked to that movie, but it will NOT be a direct sequel:

“Not in a literal sense. I’ve received a venture in improvement that Scott Burns is performing with me on, which is a type of philosophical sequel to ‘Contagion,’ but in a unique context. You’ll kind of look at the two of them as kind of paired, but extremely various hair shades. So, Scott and I experienced been speaking about, ‘So, what is the subsequent iteration of a ‘Contagion’-type tale? We have been functioning on that we should most likely warm foot it a very little little bit.”

He suggests he also has two new films in the works, but can not say what they are. If all goes perfectly nevertheless, he hopes to commence shooting by the Spring. He’s also putting ending touches on “No Sudden Move” for HBO Max and will be making upcoming year’s Oscars ceremony in April.