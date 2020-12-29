Constance Wu Secretly Welcomed To start with Child with Boyfriend Ryan Kattner — In excess of the Summer season

Wu in no way publicly declared her pregnancy and has been out of the public eye since prior to the coronavirus pandemic commenced.

Constance Wu has just lately taken on a new part: motherhood!

In accordance to E! Online, who initially claimed the news, Wu, 38, welcomed her very first boy or girl, a baby girl, with her boyfriend Ryan Kattner about the summer season.

“They are carrying out terrific, and they are so fired up and pleased,” a source explained to E! Information about Wu and Kattner, a musician who fronts the band Man Man underneath the title Honus Honus.

Wu never publicly announced her being pregnant and has been out of the community eye considering that prior to the coronavirus pandemic commenced. Wu was last photographed at the Queerties 2020 Awards Reception and the 22nd Costume Designers Guild Awards back again in February.

The actress has been peaceful on social media as properly. Her very last Instagram post was again in May well and she hasn’t shared a submit on Twitter considering that December 2019. On equally of her profiles, the bio reads “Defunct account.”

The “Outrageous Abundant Asians” star has usually kept her individual everyday living non-public. Prior to her relationship with Kattner, she was romantically joined to actor Ben Hethcoat, per Us Weekly. The pair reportedly broke up in February 2018.

In late 2018, Wu spoke candidly about the backlash she’s gained for courting non-Asian American males.

“They make this assumption that every single one of my boyfriends has been white based mostly on the 1 boyfriend they observed on my social media, the a single I was dating when I begun my account,” she advised The Hollywood Reporter in November 2018.

“But if this anger is so significant and activated by a thing form of compact and not automatically verifiable, then it is really about a further situation, and I or other Asian ladies may be the unfortunate goal of it,” she ongoing.

“The way I try out to assume about it is if any person demands to focus on me as section of their longer journey to figure out how they feel about on their own and their position in the globe, I feel that is high-quality,” Wu included. “Of program hateful items will not experience superior, but I understand.”

Wu will subsequent be noticed in the film, “I Was a Easy Person,” which premieres upcoming month at Sundance Movie Pageant. As the greater part of the pageant will be digital this calendar year amid the pandemic, it can be unclear irrespective of whether or not Wu will make an visual appeal. If she does, it will mark her initially as a new mother.