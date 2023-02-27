Constance Wu Pregnant: Crazy Rich Asians Star Expecting Second Child!

American actress Constance Wu. In 2017, Wu was named one of the world’s 100 most important people by Time magazine. She has been nominated for numerous awards, including the Golden Globe, four Critics’ Choice Awards, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and two TCA Awards.

Is Constance Wu Having a Baby?

Yes, There will soon be two little Wus in the world thanks to Constance Wu.

On Tuesday, the 40-year-old Hustlers actress revealed on her Instagram Story that she and her partner, actor Ryan Kattner, are expecting their second child. They have a kid who is two years old now.

With a photo of herself pointing at her growing baby belly while standing with her shirt open, she said, “Toasted buns ready to eat. The couple expecting child number two is Filipino.”

PEOPLE had previously revealed that Wu and Kattner, frontman of the band Man Man, had a daughter in August 2020. The pregnancy was a surprise to everyone, including the couple.

In May of 2021, Wu discussed her new baby on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show. “In August, I became the mother of a stunningly lovely daughter. She’s the best, no doubt about it. Her hair is abundant and beautiful. Her butt is the color blue, “her words

The star of “Crazy Rich Asians” revealed that her daughter was born with a “Mongolian spot,” medically known as congenital melanocytosis, a flat blue-ish birthmark that occurs at birth or within the first few weeks of life for some kids. According to Wu, “that happens in a lot of Asian infants,” and she and her boyfriend are both Asian.

About Kattner, she made light: “Her blue butt inspired him to compose an entire song. That means it’s destined for his upcoming album.”In an interview with PEOPLE published in October, Wu revealed that her daughter, then two years old, “knows how to tell Alexa to play a song” and is always up for a dance party.

Someone once said of her, “She’ll take anyone’s hand, bring them into the middle of the room, and shout ‘Dance!’ ” That’s not all, Wu continued.

Life in General

Relationships

Wu is a resident of the Los Angeles area. Wu began dating actor Ben Hethcoat in December 2011 and they broke up in February 2018. Wu addressed the online abuse and backlash she faced in November 2018 for dating Hethcoat, a white man. Wu and her fiancé, the lead singer of the band Man Man, Ryan Kattner, welcomed their first child, a daughter, in August 2020.

Work for Social Change and Activism

Wu is a vocal advocate for increasing ethnic diversity in Hollywood and has spoken out against the lack of positive portrayals of Chinese people in American media. Wu has spoken out about the times she was passed over for roles because of her ethnicity, and she has expressed the hope that her success will lead to more opportunities for underrepresented groups to be represented in Hollywood.

To draw attention to the dearth of leading roles for Chinese actors, Chinese-American activists have taken to insert Wu’s image into movie posters with the hashtag #StarringConstanceWu.

In an interview with Teen Vogue, Wu said that she wants to be “active in her care of people with the courage to make an immigrant journey in search of peace, safety, and well-being for their families.” In 2017, Wu worked with Miry’s List, an organization that provides essential kits to newly arrived immigrants and refugee families in Southern California.