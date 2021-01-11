Conquer The Chasers winner proposes with ring purchased from £50,000 prize

Defeat The Chasers was bringing pleasure in much more methods than one throughout the sequence finale tonight – with a contestant taking property a £50,000 prize and a fiancee.

Michael Freebury, from Cowbridge in Wales, managed to nab a staggering earn by dealing with up against 4 Chasers – Shaun Wallace, Paul Sinha, Jenny Ryan and Anne Hegerty.

Presented 60 seconds on the clock to get his inquiries proper, as opposed to the Chasers 40 seconds, Michael landed the victory, and celebrated by buying girlfriend Nicola an engagement ring.

Speaking soon after the get, he mentioned (via WalesOnline): ‘I’m delighted to validate that I proposed to my companion quickly later on and she mentioned yes.

‘A wedding day will now acquire put as shortly as it’s safe to do so. We have also began performing the closing bits of work that we required to do with our household.’

Throughout the display, Michael did tease to Bradley that Nicola experienced been dropping some not-so-delicate hints about what she wished from him if he received significant.

‘My partner’s been sending me photos of gems that in shape in a ring, so an engagement could be on the cards as perfectly,’ he joked.

Turns out he was a lot more severe than he allow on.

‘It has not sunk in at all but [that I won] and it almost certainly will not for some time,’ he mentioned.

‘Being capable to notify individuals I defeat the Chasers is absolutely a declare to fame that I am on the lookout forward to telling people about when pubs open up yet again.’

The latest sequence ended on the substantial observe, but enthusiasts are eager to see the quizmasters back again in motion faster rather than later.

The new quiz show, fronted by the quizmasters of The Chase, has turn out to be ought to-check out Television set over the earlier 7 days as a collection of hopefuls get on all 5 tremendous-brains in a bid to gain some significant cash rapidly.

It is super stressful, with some getting rid of tens of thousands more than a second… but it is really gripping telly.

Beat The Chasers is readily available now on ITV Hub.

