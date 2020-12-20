Conor McGregor sparring partner Chris van Heerden suffers HORROR slash with battle known as off in very first spherical vs Jaron Ennis

CHRIS VAN HEEREDEN suffered an almighty slice on his forehead resulting in his battle with Jaron Ennis to be straight away cancelled.

The South African – who famously sparred ex-UFC winner Conor McGregor – was showcasing on the undercard of Emmanuel Rodriguez vs Reymart Gaballo.

3

But it did not final long soon after Van Heerden clashed heads with Ennis early on in the opening round.

It prompted a large gash to variety on to major ideal of his forehead with the referee remaining with no selection but to get in touch with off the contest.

As the bout did not go past 4 rounds, and it was triggered by an accidental clash, the fight was declared a no-contest.

Van Heerden, 33, was hoping to develop into the 1st guy to defeat unbeaten welterweight prospect Ennis, 23.

The southpaw arrived into the combat possessing won his very last five.

Van Heerden has not misplaced because current unified champion Errol Spence Jr, 30, knocked him out.

That defeat came a calendar year in advance of Van Heerden hit the headlines right after sparring McGregor in 2016.

Reside Web site TEXAS TUSSLE Brit Callum Smith requires on feared Canelo Alvarez Stateside in substantial struggle Exclusive NO XMAS Existence Campbell has to go away spouse and children at Christmas as he looks to Garcia cracker Live Site GGG VS SZEREMETA Golovkin defends IBF globe title in Florida showdown versus Pole opponent Depend ME IN Jake Paul would make Michael Bisping worthwhile combat offer you which UFC legend ACCEPTS All set TO RUMBLE Canelo vs Smith ring-wander Confirmed: What time will massive battle start? SEE YOU Soon Jake Paul named out by ex-UFC ace Yoel Romero following foul Conor McGregor rant

McGregor, now 32, made use of the former IBO winner to assistance him put together to conquer Nate Diaz in their rematch.

Van Heerden was total of praise for McGregor at the time, telling Submission Radio: “Can Conor McGregor box? Certainly. He can.

“I was stunned at how nicely he could take care of himself in the ring.

“You can instantly see that Conor’s got a boxing history and that he is aware how to use his arms. Yes, Conor can combat.”