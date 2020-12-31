Conor McGregor rematch with Khabib ‘wouldn’t be a near fight’ with UFC star now in ‘right mindset’, states Dillon Danis

CONOR McGREGOR’S teaching associate stated a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov ‘wouldn’t be a near fight’ now the UFC star has the ‘right mindset’.

McGregor was crushed in round four of his grudge match with Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in 2018.

Dillon Danis served the Irishman prepare for the struggle and was even associated in the write-up-struggle brawl.

The unpleasant scenes have assisted gas need for a rematch, regardless of unbeaten Khabib saying his shock retirement in October.

But jiu jitsu pro Danis hopes the bitter enemies can revive their rivalry – and thinks McGregor would no doubt avenge defeat by knockout.

He mentioned on NELK boys live stream: “The factor is, I never believe it would be close, I really don’t. If Conor’s mentality is like how it is now, it will not be near.

“Trust me, I know what Conor McGregor can do, ability-clever. It would not be a shut battle.

“Khabib is a one-dimensional fighter, Conor would put him away in five rounds.”

McGregor, 32, has fought just as soon as because the crushing decline, knocking out Donald Cerrone, 37, in just 40 seconds in January.

But beforehand, the former two-division winner admitted he dropped emphasis ahead of preventing Khabib and was even Drinking throughout his camp.

With a reformed mindset and devotion to his craft, Danis would be prepared to lay it all on the line that McGregor evens it out with Nurmagomedov.

He claimed: “Seem at his very last combat and how very good he did, that battle was his battle.

“With the proper mindset and the correct camp, it is not even close.

“I would bet my soul and anything I have in my possession that he would defeat Khabib the next time.”

McGregor – who returns to the cage on January 23 against Dustin Poirier – noticed his hopes of redemption dashed soon after Nurmagomedov hung up his gloves.

Khabib, 32, created the decision following beating Justin Gaethje, 31, which was the to start with battle because the decline of his influential father Abdulmanap, who passed absent in July.

But Khabib experienced normally preserved their strategy was to retire unbeaten at 30-.

And with the Russian one get away from accomplishing so, UFC president Dana White is hopeful he can convince the light-weight king into 1 closing combat.

The pair are owing to fulfill for talks on the 7 days of McGregor’s Fight Island headliner in opposition to Poirier, 31, who was beforehand beaten by The Infamous in 2014.

And alongside with Danis, their head coach John Kavanagh also hopes Nurmagomedov will appear again for a rematch with his wonderful rival.

Kavanagh explained to TheMacLife: “I believe Conor and Khabib are the two ideal lightweights, and it would be for me, of system from a coaching perspective, it would be phenomenal to see that contest once again.

“Will [Khabib] arrive back again? You are inquiring the wrong man. That is Khabib. He seems the kind of dude that if he claims anything, that is it.

“But, like Dana has hinted, it appears to be to me there might be some wiggle room in people guarantees designed.

“So you know, time will inform.”