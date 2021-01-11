Conor McGregor makes brutal prediction for Dustin Poirier UFC 257 combat

Conor McGregor has promised to knock Dustin Poirier out inside of just one moment in their rematch at UFC 257 on 24 January.

The Notorious returns to the Octagon for the first time in just about a calendar year when he normally takes on Poirier for the next time, getting despatched the Diamond in beneath two minutes in their initial assembly again in 2014.

Much has transformed since that very first clash at featherweight, with the rematch getting spot at lightweight, a division in which each adult males have held UFC gold due to the fact their original meeting.

Both equally males have been submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov since they fought and they are both of those hoping to consider the lightweight title nevertheless held by the Eagle, in spite of him asserting his retirement in October.

McGregor is anticipating to place himself at the front of the queue to declare the belt with an emphatic victory, promising to quit Poirier even more speedily than he did in their first bout.

‘I like Dustin. I think he’s a good fighter,’ McGregor claimed in a UFC marketing video. ‘He’s even a fantastic fighter. But terrific is nonetheless stages underneath me.

‘I’ll knock Dustin out within 60 seconds.’

Much more: UFC



The first assembly among the Irishman and the American was 1-sided, with McGregor placing Poirier down and halting him just 1 moment 43 seconds into the contest.

The Diamond has been stopped as soon as additional due to the fact then, but has only lost just one of his previous eight fights, with his submission defeat to Khabib in September 2019.

McGregor’s four career defeats have all arrive by using submission, with his two UFC losses at the hands of Khabib and Nate Diaz.

The fate of the light-weight title is continue to unknown, with UFC president Dana White confirming that the winner of this bout will very likely get a shot at the belt, but we do not know who towards yet.

‘Yeah, whoever wins that combat is possibly up coming in line,’ reported White of McGregor vs Poirier II.

Extra : Conor McGregor the intention of Michael Chandler combat at UFC 257, says Dan Hooker

Far more : Khabib Nurmagomedov leaves doorway open up for UFC return but states Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier on study course for lightweight title

Stick to Metro Sport across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For extra tales like this, examine our sport site.