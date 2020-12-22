Conor McGregor heading to Abu Dhabi to struggle Dustin Poirier on UFC return

Conor McGregor’s extremely anticipated UFC return against Dustin Poirier up coming thirty day period will just take place at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

cGregor introduced he was bowing out of the sport in June but he reversed his third retirement in the house of four yrs as it was introduced he would just take on lightweight rival Poirier in a rematch at UFC 257 on January 23.

It was envisioned the UFC would stage the function at its ‘Fight Island’ base, which has staged 9 demonstrates this year, generally to aid bouts among opponents influenced by travel limitations into the United States.

And UFC president Dana White confirmed on Instagram that the organisation’s initially a few situations of 2021, beginning on January 16, would choose location at the emirate’s Flash Forum.

Birmingham welterweight Leon Edwards headlines the next of those people playing cards on January 20, in opposition to soaring star Khamzat Chimaev, though McGregor will combat for the 1st time in a year 3 times later on.

McGregor, the former UFC featherweight and light-weight winner who has received 22 of his 26 combined martial arts contests, stopped American veteran Donald Cerrone immediately after just 40 seconds in his past outing in January.

The Irishman defeated Poirier, who has a 26-6 MMA report with just one no-contest, by means of initial-spherical TKO in September 2014 in a featherweight face at UFC 178 in Las Vegas.

McGregor’s very last 9 fights in the UFC have taken position in the US.

Joanne Calderwood is scheduled to combat on the Poirier-McGregor undercard, with the Kilmarnock flyweight established for a meeting in opposition to America’s Jessica Eye.

