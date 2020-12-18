Connie Chung Compares Barbara Walters, Diane Sawyer to Tonya Harding

— A rep for Barbara tells TMZ, “Barbara paved the way for every feminine journalist that arrived right after her. She has been a incredible supporter for all women.”

Connie Chung just went scorched earth on some large names in news … declaring doing the job with Barbara Walters and Diane Sawyer was “not compared with what Tonya Harding did to Nancy Kerrigan.”

Chung was on “The Originals” podcast for L.A. Magazine and dished about her time as an anchor at ABC, CBS, NBC and CNN. She mentioned, “When I acquired to ABC news, I joined with The two Barbara Walters and Diane Sawyer there and I believed, “Oh, this is likely to be terrific. It’s going to be 3 girls who get alongside.”

Chung says it could not have been further from the truth, professing her fellow anchors massive footed her out of the most effective interviews … for each ABC information execs.

She was famously paired with Dan Somewhat as co-anchors of the “CBS Evening Information,” and claims teaming up with Somewhat was correct out of “Psycho.”

And, there is certainly a lot more. Connie, who’s been married to Maury Povich considering that 1984, routinely appeared on David Letterman‘s show. There was a ton of chatter they have been flirting with just about every other, despite the fact that Connie suggests, “I had this point for him, and he experienced a point for me, and I truly imagine it was inexplicable in that respect.” But, then she went on to say, “And but, I definitely did not have a matter for him. Do you know what I suggest?” Sorta.

She went on to say Dave’s “a dark, unhappy kind of, I will not indicate he’s unhappy. He is a kvetch … He is anti-social is what he is.”

Chung also experienced severe words and phrases for Hugh Grant … she experienced a cameo in “The Undoing.” She states, “He was not really helpful. I had interviewed him proper after ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’ for his upcoming motion picture. So when I observed him I reported, ‘Oh hello. I interviewed you … do you remember? And he explained, ‘No.”

We attained out to reps for Dan, Diane, Barbara and Dave … so much, no word again.

Initially Released — 4:59 PM PT