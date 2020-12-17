Connect with of Duty Warzone update incorporates one particular key Chilly War downside | Gaming | Enjoyment

This week has observed Activision integrate Chilly War with Get in touch with of Duty Warzone as part of a huge update.

And this will come with some significant positives for the video game, like continuing support throughout subsequent-gen consoles, PS4, Xbox 1 and Computer.

This has led to a new map and exclusive method currently being introduced as element of the Chilly War Time 1 start.

Gamers can now fall on to Rebirth Island, entire with manic gunplay and prolonged respawn periods.

It also signifies new weapons to use in Verdansk, with the ground loot now supplying up Mac 10s and M16s.

But while the new Warzone update has created some large modifications to the game, it has also introduced some downsides.