Connect with of Duty Present day Warfare update coming separate from Warzone and Cold War patch? | Gaming | Amusement

A new leak out this thirty day period implies that at the very least just one more large update is coming to Connect with of Obligation Contemporary Warfare and COD Warzone.

And whilst it would be individual from the new written content injection noticed with the launch of Black Ops Cold War Year 1, it appears to be like some of the cosmetic stuff will be offered to use in other games.

A series of new leak advise 3 much more weapons will be accessible to use in Modern day Warfare, together with a new operator.

Captain John “Soap” MacTavish will reportedly turn out to be a playable character in Present day Warfare, Warzone and Black Ops Chilly War.

The MacTavish bundle will reportedly cost 2400 COD points and will come with this description: “Pay homage to all feasible timelines when you enjoy as the mohawked Scotsman, John “Soap” MacTavish. Entire the included operator mission to unlock further Soap Skins.

“Note: The weapons involved utilize equally an ice Tracer fire result and the Dismemberment influence.”