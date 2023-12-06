Step-by-Step Guide to Connect Samsung TV to the Internet

It turns out that your Smart TV or Odyssey Ark game screen can access the internet as well, which is much more impressive than you would have imagined. Apps, streaming media, web searches, and much more are all at your fingertips when you hook up the TV to a Wi-Fi or wired network.

Connect to The Internet Using Wi-Fi

The most convenient and trouble-free way to connect your TV to the internet is over Wi-Fi. Prior to attempting to join, ensure that you possess the SSID and password for your wireless network.

Go to Settings, then General, and finally Network using the directional pad on your TV’s remote.

After finding your Wi-Fi network, choose Open Network Settings.

If asked, enter the network password; after that, click Done and OK.

The NU7100/NU710D, NU7200, and NU7300/NU730D versions from 2018 are limited to 2.4 GHz networks. No 5 GHz networks will be detected by them. Because of this, your Wi-Fi network will be invisible to the user.

Read More: How to Fix an LG TV Remote Not Working?

Connect to The Internet Using a Wired Network (Ethernet)

Link one end of an Ethernet cable to your modem or router and the other end to the LAN port on the TV or the One Connect Box.

Using the TV remote, go to the Home screen, then pick Settings, then General, and finally Network.

When prompted, choose OK to link your TV to the internet.

Establish a connection to the internet with an Ethernet cable.

Link one end of an Ethernet cable to your modem or router and the other end to the LAN port on the TV or the One Connect Box.

Using the TV remote, go to the Home screen, then pick Settings, then General, and finally Network.

When prompted, choose OK to link your TV to the internet.

Read More: How to Uninstall Apps on Samsung Smart TV?

How to Find the MAC Address on Your Samsung TV

Navigate to the Settings menu, pick Support, then choose About this TV or Contact Samsung to discover the MAC address on your Samsung Smart TV. Scrolling down the page might be necessary to see the MAC address.