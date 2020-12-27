Connacht v Ulster Stay: Dan McFarland rings modifications for very first interpro as Ulster put unbeaten league record on line

Ulster are aiming to avoid their 3rd straight defeat when they journey to interprovincial rivals Connacht at the Galway Sportsground tonight (kick-off 7.35pm).

he province have missing their previous two game titles in the Heineken Champions Cup to Toulouse and Gloucester, ending their European hopes for the year, but they are even now unbeaten in the Guinness Pro14.

Dan McFarland has rung the modifications for the trip out west, with Ulster’s internationals rested under the participant management plan, when the likes of Sean Reidy, Sam Carter and Marcell Coetzee are out wounded.

