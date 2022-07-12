Condoleezza Rice Net Worth: Salary, Income, Bio and Career Latest Updates in 2022!

In 1954, Condoleeza Rice, an American diplomat, and political scientist was born in Birmingham, Alabama. President Barack Obama’s national security adviser and secretary of state are her most notable accomplishments. –

Condoleeza Rice’s net worth has long been a mystery to the public. Condoleeza’s net worth is believed to be $4 million, according to several sources. While Rice’s career has been successful in both research and politics, she has built up a substantial fortune as a result.

Condoleezza Rice’s Net Worth

Amount: $12.4 Billion What does Condoleezza Rice earn? The net worth of Condoleezza Rice, an American politician, civil servant, academic, and diplomat, is estimated to be over $12 million dollars.

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice served as National Security Advisor from 2001 to 2005 under President George W. Bush; she also served as Secretary of State from 2005 to 2009.

As a notable achievement, she is the first female African-American to hold both roles. In the years after her tenure, Rice returned to Stanford University as a professor and later served as director of the Hoover Institution at the university.

Salary

In a normal year, Condoleeza receives pay from a variety of sources. Her annual salary at Stanford University is $305,000. Besides that, she is paid for her work as a director for a variety of corporations. On the Dropbox board, for example, she made $405,000 in 2019.

An employee’s equity was worth $300,000 and his or her base compensation was $105,000. Since being elected to the board, she has sold about $1 million worth of Dropbox stock, according to the most recent regulatory filings.

Condi is also a board member of CS.ai. In addition to the base salary, her position at this job pays an additional $200-300,000.

As a Child and Young Adult

John and Angelena Rice, both ministers and school administrators in Birmingham, Alabama, had one child, Condoleezza, in 1954. A Birmingham native, Rice was educated first at her father’s alma mater, Stillman College, in Tuscaloosa.

When Rice relocated to Denver, Colorado, in 1967, she enrolled in an all-girls Catholic school, St. Mary’s Academy. After high school, she went on to the University of Denver, where she earned a BA in political science at the age of 19. She went on to get an MA from the University of Notre Dame in the same field a year later, in 1975

At the time of Carter’s presidency, in 1977, Rice began working as an intern at the State Department. At Moscow State University in 1979, she completed a Russian language course and interned at the RAND Corporation in California.

At the University of Denver in 1981, she received her Ph.D. from the department of political science. During this time, she was also a fellow at the Stanford University Program on Arms Control and Disarmament.

As an assistant professor of political science at Stanford University from 1981 to 1987, then as an associate professor from 1987 to 1993, Rice lectured on the Soviet Union.

During the Gerald Ford administration, her work caught the eye of Brent Scowcroft, a former National Security Advisor. As a Soviet expert, Scowcroft recruited Rice to join the National Security Council under freshly elected George H.W. Bush.

The years 1989 to 1991 were spent working on measures that helped bring Germany back together under her direction as director of Soviet and East European Affairs.

Biography of Condoleeza Rice

Born in the United States on November 14, 1954, Condoleezza Rice is a well-known Politician. She was the first female African-American Secretary of State and the second African-American and second woman to hold the position.

Heavily involved in the administration’s Middle East initiatives, she campaigned for the expansion of democratic regimes. Condoleezza Rice was born under the sign of Scorpio, according to astrologers.

“Condi” Rice (born November 14, 1954) is an American political scientist, diplomat, civil servant, and professor of political science. Secretary of State under President George W. Bush‘s administration, she was the second woman to occupy the position.

Michelle Obama’s first female secretary of state and the first female secretary of state from a racial or ethnic group other than white (after Madeleine Albright). The first woman to hold the role of national security advisor under Bush, Rice served in that capacity during his first term.

A football player named Rick Upchurch was her fiancé for a brief period of time in the 1970s. In 1963, a bomb was detonated in the Birmingham 16th Street Baptist Church’s Sunday school. I didn’t see it, but I heard it, and I felt it, at my father’s church just a few blocks away.

My ears will always be ringing with the sound of that piercing scream. Among the victims were four little girls, including Denise McNair, my best friend, and playmate. The crime was designed to rob young people of their dreams and goals. These terrorists, however, were unable to materialize their threats.

Condoleezza Rice’s Current Relationship Status

Records indicate that Condoleezza Rice may be unmarried and has never been engaged. Condoleezza Rice hasn’t had a boyfriend or girlfriend since May 2022.