Comprehensive Trailer: “One particular Night in Miami”

Amazon’s formal trailer for “Watchmen” actress turned filmmaker Regina King’s “One Evening in Miami” has arrived ahead of the film’s debut on the services subsequent Friday, January 15th.

Premiering at last year’s Venice Film Pageant, the period drama follows 4 legends in Black lifestyle in the course of the mid-1960s, Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke, and Jim Brown, as they all focus on the world in a Miami resort home.

Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge, Leslie Odom, Jr., Joaquina Kalukango, Nicolette Robinson, Beau Bridges, and Lance Reddick co-star.

The movie is in pick theaters now and will arrive on Amazon Prime Online video on January 15th.

https://www.youtube.com/observe?v=K8vf_Cmh9nY