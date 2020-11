Taking a stand against anti-Semitism, Opinion, Nov. 3

Michael Levitt doesn’t talk for me, nor for all, many additional Canadian Jews, since he understands.

I aim to Israel’s human-rights abuses, illegal settlements, along with its own exercise of apartheid.

That on no account makes me dizzy.

I’m proud to become a Jew of thought.

Tired of people that claim to speak for whole cultures and religions!

They frequently have an extremely partisan axe to grind.