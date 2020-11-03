Common Says He & Tiffany Haddish Are ‘Doing Wonderful’

Common is assuring fans that all is well between him and Tiffany Haddish after those rumors last week that they had split.

Tiffany already spoke out in an interview the other day to confirm that she is still with Common and now he’s opening up about their relationship as well.

Common was a guest on SiriusXM’s The Karen Hunter Show and said he and Tiffany are “doing wonderful” as a couple.”

“She’s a really incredible human being, and the more I get to know her, I just see how dynamic she is as a person. How intelligent, how selfless she is, how she stands up in Hollywood for black women,” Common said, “I’m learning. You know what I mean? She takes it like the law. It’s not on back – she’ll be like ‘if there ain’t no black people on the set, or no black people working on this, then I’m not going to do it. Or, why can’t we go to these black makeup women?’ And I think it takes that type of courage and mouthpiece and rawness to get the equanimity that we’ve been looking for – the equality that we talk about. Especially within – any area of life – but then the Hollywood structure, sometimes you have to shake them up and say ‘hey, y’all, this is what it has to be.’”

Common added, “She’s also fun. She’s fun. And ultimately, the one thing that I’ll say about anyone I’ve dated that you named, I like good-hearted people, and Tiffany has a good heart at the end of the day.”