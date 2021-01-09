“Coming 2 The united states” Rated PG-13

Amazon Studios’ comedy sequel “Coming 2 America” has formally been given a PG-13 rating from the MPAA for “crude and sexual articles, language and drug content.”

The new ranking marks a alter from the 1988 primary which was rated R for nudity and language. That said, an R rating in 1988 (when there was no PG-13) is different from an R ranking today with the new film predicted to be mostly unaffected by the change.

Set in the lush and royal nation of Zamunda, “Coming 2 America” proceeds to observe newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his reliable confidante Semmi (Arsenio Corridor) embark on an all-new hilarious journey that has them traversing the globe from their terrific African country to the borough of Queens, New York – wherever it all began.

The movie will now get there in most countries on March 5th 2021 by Amazon Primary Video clip.

Supply: Film Scores