Comedian Amber Ruffin Roasts Rappers Supporting Donald Trump

Comedian Amber Ruffin has had a lot of all of the rappers talking out in support of Donald Trump.

During a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, ” she stated the next:

“What’s wrong with you? Why in the buttocks would you’re like,’I need a chair at the table to talk about my thoughts,’ if you have not been performing the job? You can not just be like,’It is my turn to perform politics today,” she explained. “We take turns’ No! You don’t have a twist. This isn’t an all skate. You cannot just be like,’ I will help make policies for my area.’ Individuals are already doing this and have been doing this for many years.”

Ruffin included:”Look, if you would like to be like,’This guy offers me tax cuts and that I worked hard with this cash, and it is more important for me in the schooling, wellbeing, medical insurance, blah, blah, blah…’ Fine. I don’t have any issue with bad people being wicked, but do not attempt to f*cking fool me along with your helpless ass”