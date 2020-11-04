Colton Underwood Truth About Cassie Randolph’s Restraining Order

They are sorting out things. Colton Underwood asserts his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Randolph, fell her temporary restraining order .

“Now Cassie requested the court to dismiss the temporary restraining order ,” prior The job celebrity, 28, told Us Weekly at an announcement on Tuesday, November 3. “Both people managed to achieve a personal agreement to deal with some one of Cassie’s issues. I don’t think Cassie did anything wrong from submitting to the orders and believe she acted in good faith. I value everybody’s admiration for privacy relating to this issue.”

Randolph, 25, got a restraining order against her ex in September, according to court records obtained by Us Weekly at the moment. The grad student’s petition cited National Violence Prevention, alleging that Underwood had been”stalking and harassing” her and”delivered her e-mail messagescalled her, and put a tracking device in her automobile” because their separation in April. Underwood was arranged remain at 100 yards apart from Randolph, her home, her car and office.

In addition to ignoring the controlling order, TMZ noted that Randolph has also dropped the following police investigation against Underwood. Almost 1 month later she was given the controlling order, Randolph filed a police report from her ex, asserting that implanted a tracking device in her car after their separation.

“This was her aim to try and work through this procedure independently in a style that provides both her Colton security, safety and esteem,” the speech pathologist’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, told Us Weekly at an announcement at the moment. “We’re convinced that this is possible”

Randolph and Underwood initially met season 23 of this Bachelor, that led at 2019. After over a year with them, they declared their separation through Instagram on May 29.

“Colton and I’ve divided but have opted to stay part of one another’s lives. With all that we’ve gone , we’ve got a unique bond which will always be present,” Randolph composed at the since-deleted informative article. “I adore Colton very far and have an immense quantity of admiration for him. We’ve both grown and learned so much these last few of years, and can always have each other’s backagain. Consistently”