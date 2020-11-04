Colton Underwood Says Ex Cassie Randolph Dropped The Restraining Order Against Him!

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph have apparently had a much needed heart-to-heart… in which he was able to convince her all that super creepy behavior for fine?

On Tuesday, the former Bachelor star spoke out for the first time since his ex-girlfriend filed a restraining order against him, telling Us Weekly that she has since dropped the legal case.

The 28-year-old ex-athlete explained in a statement:

“Today Cassie asked the court to dismiss the temporary restraining order against me. The two of us were able to reach a private agreement to address any of Cassie’s concerns. I do not believe Cassie did anything wrong in filing for the restraining orders and also believe she acted in good faith. I appreciate everyone’s respect for privacy regarding this matter.”

Wow. Big win for Colty!

It appears that Cassie didn’t just drop the restraining order against her ex. According to TMZ, the police investigation against Colton is also being dropped, per the 25-year-old’s request.

Related: Cassie Accused Of Filing Restraining Order Against Colton For Attention

As we reported, the graduate student filed for a restraining order September 11 citing Domestic Violence Prevention. She accused the former ABC lead of harassment and stalking in the court docs — including some truly disturbing stuff like inventing an anonymous stalker, who was actually him. Underwood was ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Randolph, her house, her car, and her workplace.

The plot thickened in October, however, when Cassie filed a police report against Underwood, claiming that her brother found a tracking device taped to the bottom of her car’s back bumper. Cassie alleged that Colton put the device on her car because he was trying to track her whereabouts long after they had split.

Things got messy between the exes two months after they called it quits in May. Cassie accused Colton of attempting to “monetize” off their breakup with a new chapter in his book, The First Time, claiming on Instagram:

“You have also refused to give me any sort of approval on the chapter you will be writing, which will heavily feature me … This seems a bit unfair to me… Colton, you can do what you want, but please do not have a double standard… It seems you are subtly engaging in a tactic that peppers in aggressive comments such as ‘that obviously changed this week’ in order to make me look like the bad one.”

Like many other Bachelor breakups, Colton and Cassie’s has had its share of drama, but we’re honestly shocked they were able get through the behavior described in the legal docs. We wonder just how Colty got Randolph to drop the restraining order…

What do U think, Perezcious readers?

[Image via FayesVision/WENN]