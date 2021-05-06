Colour of Conqueror’s New Use Revealed – One Piece Manga Discussion

There are three types of Haki in One Piece; Observation Haki, Armament Haki, and the most scarce Conqueror’s Haki. It is so scarce that this particular Haki is only found in one in a million people. Also, you can’t learn this like the other two types, you have to be born with it. Having Conqueror’s Haki reflects that the person has the qualities of a king.

In the recent chapters of One Piece manga, we’ve discovered a fascinating thing related to Color of Conquerors. When Luffy was fighting Kaido on the rooftop, he realized that Conqueror’s Haki can be used to coat yourself.

Today in this article we are going to discuss this latest reveal and see what kind of impact it will have on the story.

Luffy Uses CoC to Coat Himself

What Did Luffy Find Out?

As mentioned earlier, Luffy recalled the moment when Kaido hit him with Thunder Bagua. He realized that Kaido had coated his weapon with Conqueror’s Haki. He also got the flashback of Hyogoto telling him that if you let the haki flow through you, it can manifest to the fullest potential.

This leads Luffy to the conclusion that, like Armament Haki, Colour of Conqueror can also be employed to coat yourself. Kaido confirmed this but stated that only a handful of individuals are capable of doing it.

Luffy Finds Out CoC’s Another Use

What does It Mean for the Story?

The latest reveal narrows down the list of strongest individuals to a single digit. Having CoC significantly increases the chances of a person to take down the opponent. So far we know about the only handful of people who possess Supreme King Haki. However, it’s not confirmed whether they can coat it on themselves.

The confirmed users so far that have shown to use a coating of CoC are Roger, Whitebeard, Kaido, Big Mom, and Luffy. Speculations suggest that Shanks could also do the same. Similarly, Sengoku, Boa Hancock, and Rayleigh are also potential candidates to utilize it.

Was it Ever Foreshadowed?

Oda is popular for foreshadowing a lot of things so fans are screaming through each page of the manga to see the hint of coating of CoC in previous chapters. We may have seen the first instance of it during the clash between Shanks and Whitebeard. When their weapons touched, the sky split.

But a thing worth noticing is that their weapons were in physical contact. The coating works differently as it damages the opponent without even touching. Hence there are still some polarizing opinions on this particular encounter of One Piece from fans.

Whitebeard vs Roger

In the Oden’s flashback, Roger Pirates and Whitebeard Pirates had an encounter where captains of both crews clashed. When both of their weapons made contact they weren’t even touching. However, they were still exerting force as the whole island was getting blown away. This was the first true segment that showed us the use of CoC as a coat.

After that in the fight between Oden and Kaido, the former induced CoC in his sword to attack Kaido. In the latest chapters both Kaido and Luffy are using CoC imbued attacks. Similarly, in the last chapter, Big Mom attacked Page One using CoC imbued punch.

Roger vs Whitebeard

Ryou vs CoC

This reveal surely left fans scratching their heads off. Ryou and CoC have similar applications so it’s difficult to differentiate one from the other. From the current understanding, Ryou seems like an advanced version of armament Haki which is capable of damaging opponents without touching.

Meanwhile, CoC seems like it adds the will of the user to the attacks which are quite overwhelming.

Is there anything else we don’t know about CoC? Do observation haki and armament haki have more versions to it? Comment down what you think. To find out more reveals and discussions of One Piece, make sure to follow us on our social media handles.