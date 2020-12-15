Colorado snow totals for Dec. 14-15, 2020

The adhering to Colorado snow totals have been described by the Nationwide Weather conditions Service for Dec. 14-15, 2020, as of 6:10 a.m. Tuesday.
Aurora, CO — 3 inches at 12:10 a.m.
Black Forest, CO — 2 inches at 12:46 a.m.
Crescent Village, CO — 1.5 inches at 4:59 a.m.
Denver Intl Airport, CO — 3.1 inches at 5 a.m.
Denver, CO — 2.5 inches at 4:58 a.m.
Lakewood, CO — 2 inches at 5:01 a.m.
Louisville, CO — 1.9 inches at 1:28 a.m.
Spanish Peaks, CO — 8.9 inches at 6 a.m.
Thornton, CO — 1.9 inches at 4:44 a.m.
Facebook Comments