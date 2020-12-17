Colorado mom who portrayed daughter as terminally unwell pleads not responsible in her demise

DENVER — A lady billed with killing her 7-yr-previous daughter right after allegedly fraudulently portraying her as terminally sick and looking for donations to address her healthcare treatment pleaded not guilty Wednesday.

Kelly Turner’s law firm entered the plea on her behalf during a virtual courtroom listening to in suburban Denver. She appeared by online video from jail but only spoke to tell the decide she did not have any thoughts about the proceedings.

Turner was indicted very last year on murder, youngster abuse, theft and charitable fraud expenses in the 2017 demise of Olivia Gant. Olivia was originally assumed to have died as a consequence of her diseases. On the other hand, authorities commenced investigating her demise right after doctors turned suspicious when Turner allegedly commenced professing that her other daughter also had health care problems, according to the indictment.

Olivia’s actual cause of demise has not been exposed. It was originally attributed to intestinal failure but was later on modified to undetermined just after her system was exhumed and an autopsy was done as component of the investigation. It discovered no bodily proof of that illness or other disorders that Turner claimed the woman suffered.

Turner’s initiatives to satisfy her daughter’s “bucket list” of dreams prior to she died drew publicity and donations, which include an $11,000 “bat princess” costume occasion supplied by the Make-A-Wish-Basis.

In accordance to the indictment, Turner spontaneously introduced up Munchausen syndrome by proxy — a psychological problem in which mother and father or caregivers request consideration from the sickness of their young children or dependents and in some cases bring about them injuries that call for treatment — even though staying questioned by investigators but denied that she experienced it.

Investigators say Olivia experienced been utilizing a feeding tube and was admitted in July 2017 to Children’s Clinic Colorado, where medical practitioners said her nutrition was deficient.

One doctor told investigators that Turner needed to withdraw all medical treatment and artificial feeding for her daughter simply because her quality of existence was so poor. He reported she insisted that he indication a “do not resuscitate” get for her daughter.

Medical doctors had said Olivia would not be ready to endure on IV diet, and Turner was supplied the choice of getting her dwelling on hospice care, according to the indictment. Olivia died a handful of months later.