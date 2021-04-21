Colman In Talks For Marvel’s “Invasion” Series

Oscar-winner Olivia Colman is joining the MCU, the actress is currently in negotiations to join the Marvel Studios “Secret Invasion” TV series for the Disney+ streaming service.

Colman, who is nominated again this year in the best-supporting actress category for her role in “The Father,” will play a role that is being kept under wraps. It likely won’t be the villain which Kingsley Ben-Adir is attached to play.

The series will follow on from the Skrulls story threads in “Captain Marvel” and “Spider-Man: Far from Home” and deal with the ever-popular secret agent Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and the shape-shifting alien race.

Ben Mendelsohn is reprising his role from the film. Kyle Bradstreet (“Mr. Robot”) is writing and executive producing with shooting to begin this Fall in the UK and Europe.

Source: Heat Vision