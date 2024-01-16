Colman Domingo Gay and Proud: From Craigslist Connections to Oscar Dreams

Colman Domingo, known for his versatile roles in Euphoria and Fear the Walking Dead, has captured the hearts of audiences not only with his on-screen charisma but also with his inspiring love story alongside husband Raúl Aktanov. In this blog, we delve into the unexpected beginning of their romance, the milestones they’ve achieved together, and the groundbreaking potential awaiting them at the 2023 Academy Awards.

The Unexpected Encounter: His Gay Love Life

Colman Domingo’s love story with Raúl Aktanov began with a chance encounter in a Walgreens parking lot in 2005. Though they only exchanged glances at the time, Colman later revealed to GQ in a 2021 interview that he “just felt something” during that moment. This inexplicable connection led him to take action, turning to the internet to find Raúl, who, as fate would have it, was also searching for him.

The Craigslist Connection

In a delightful twist of fate, Colman discovered Raúl’s online presence through Craigslist. Despite never exchanging words during their initial meeting, Colman stumbled upon a “Missed Connections” post where Raúl described their Walgreens encounter. The two connected, met in person, and have been inseparable ever since.

Their first official date took place at a San Francisco bar, where they engaged in a Barbara Walters-style Q&A, laying the foundation for a deep connection. Colman shared with GQ that, after a night spent together, Raúl whispered those magical words, “I think I love you,” signaling the beginning of their romantic journey.

Relocating for Love

During their first summer together, Colman had to move to Juneau, Alaska, for an acting gig. Instead of facing a long-distance relationship, Raúl took on a job as an assistant costume designer on the shoot, showcasing his commitment to being close to Colman. This move laid the groundwork for the couple’s resilience and adaptability in the face of challenges.

The Proposal and Unconventional Wedding

Nine years after their Walgreens encounter, Raúl and Colman tied the knot in California. Their wedding, described as having a house-party vibe, featured a casual ceremony where the couple welcomed their 25 guests with a laid-back “Welcome to our wedding.” Colman donned a Hawaiian shirt, and the festivities continued until the early hours, showcasing their unique and joyous celebration of love.

Breaking Barriers at the Oscars

Raúl Aktanov recently made headlines for his work on the animated short film “New Moon,” where he and Colman served as writers and producers. If the film receives a nomination at the 2023 Academy Awards, the couple could make history as the first same-sex married couple ever nominated in any category, marking a significant milestone for LGBTQ+ representation in the film industry.

Supporting Each Other

Throughout Colman’s career, Raúl has been a pillar of support, attending nearly every night of Colman’s theatrical run in Jonestown with a bouquet of white roses. Colman, in turn, expresses his gratitude and dedication to Raúl, as seen in his heartfelt acknowledgment during the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in 2022.

Conclusion

Colman Domingo and Raúl Aktanov’s love story is a testament to the power of serendipity, resilience, and unwavering support. As they continue to navigate the highs of their careers and the potential groundbreaking moment at the Oscars, their love story stands as an inspiration for couples, breaking barriers and redefining what it means to love and support one another in the spotlight.