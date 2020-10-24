Colin Trevorrow tweets which creation is resuming

Even through a pandemic, life finds a way.

That drops true for movie productions also. Despite strong precautions, JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION fell victim to a favorable COVID-19 evaluations. However, after a fracture, the creation appears to be prepared to restart. On Friday, manager Colin Trevorrow shared with a picture of 3 Jurassic Park alums – Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum – since they came back set in Pinewood Studios.

Back. Pic.twitter.com/OC9f5Z0k6H

— Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) October 23, 2020

Earlier that season, a Universal spokesperson alerted educated press sockets concerning the conditions of the delay:

“late night, we had been advised the French Earth: Dominion creation underwent a small number of positive evaluations for COVID-19. Though following tests revealed negative this morning, as a result of our own rigid protocols and also to make sure that the security and well-being of their whole cast and crew would be paramount in all times, people who originally tested positive are now self-isolating, as are people that they’ve come in contact . Because of this, filming was paused and will restart according to established security guidelines.”

RELATED: Jeff Goldblum recreates the shirtless Ian Malcolm scene in Jurassic Park

JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION will observe first Jurassic Park throw members reuniting for the first time because 1993. That is correct, my friends. Laura Dern, Sam Neill, along with Jeff Goldblum will reprise their legendary characters as Dr. Ellie Sattler, Dr. Alan Grant, along with Dr. Ian Malcolm, respectively. Joining them to your highly-anticipated sequel would likely be Campbell Scott since Lewis Dodgson, that Jurassic Park book fans will recognize as among their franchise’s major villains. Additionally, Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jake Johnson, Daniella Pineda, BD Wong, along with Justice Smith are also Part of this dino-derived tragedy movie. Hold onto your butts.

JURASSIC PARK: DOMINION has been scheduled to start in theatres around June 10, 2022.