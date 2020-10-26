Cole Sprouse Spotted Getting Started with Model Reina Silva at Vancouver

Seems like Cole Sprouse may have a new woman in his entire life!

The 28-year old Riverdale celebrity was spotted getting comfortable with version Reina Silva on Saturday afternoon (October 24) at Vancouver, Canada.

From the pics, the version slid her arms indoors Cole‘s coat before yanking him to get a intimate embrace.

Cole may also be viewed lending Reina a kiss on the cheek while she yells.

Before this month ), Cole photographed Reina to get a new photo shoot which has been shared on his own Instagram.

Cole‘s tune Reina includes Lili Reinhart verified in August she and Cole had formally split after three decades of relationship on-and-off.

20+ movies interior of Cole Sprouse and Reina Silva becoming comfy in Vancouver…