Cole Sprouse and Reiña Silva Spark Romance Rumors With PDA Pics

What is happening involving Cole Sprouse and Reiña Silva? ) That is the question lovers are requesting.

During the weekend, that the 28-year old celebrity and 22-year old version were seen hanging out together in Vancouver, Canada. Silva slid her arm beneath Sprouse’s coat since they shared a kiss. An eyewitness claimed the Riverdale celebrity gave her a kiss on the sidewalk and the two held hands as they headed out for supper.

This sighting was not the only matter to ignite love rumors. Before this season, Sprouse published a couple of pictures of Silva on Instagram, which he seemed to snap within his”brand new portfolio job.”

It is uncertain how Silva and Sprouse fulfilled. But, Riverdale’s throw lately stopped filming in Vancouver after formerly postponing production because of this coronavirus pandemic, also Silva just so happens to be established there.

Neither Sprouse nor Silva have openly commented on the speculation.