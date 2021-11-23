Created by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg, Cobra Kai is a Netflix comedy coming of age drama series which is a direct sequel to The Karate Kid film series. It will return to the 4th time on screens in the next month as its new season surfaces.

Cobra Kai first started airing on Netflix in 2018 with its first season that consisted of 10 episodes. After the success of its premiere season, Netflix renewed it for 2 more seasons which was again a huge success. Season 4 will likely follow the same suit as we dive more into the world of Cobra Kai. Let’s talk about Cobra Kai’s season 4 release date, cast, plot, and more.

Cobra Kai Season 4 Release Date, Plot, Cast, and More

Cobra Kai Plot

The show Cobra Kai’s plot mainly revolves around Daniel and Johnny, two of the lead protagonists of the story. First up, Johnny is a troubled 50-year-old man working as a handyman. He once lived a life of luxury, however, after his defeat to Daniel, things haven’t been the same for him.

On the other hand, Daniel has found quite a success in his life. He now owns a car dealership store, is married to a beautiful and powerful woman, and has two kids. However, he too has some history that he hasn’t moved on from and like Johnny, his life has some scratches.

Through a series of events, Johnny finds the courage to reopen his Dojo Cobra Kai and train the bullied students starting with Miguel, his new neighbor. Along with Miguel, various other kids find the space on Cobra Kai as Johnny decides to train them all.

Each season involves the problems faced by both Johnny and Daniel. Be it relationship issues or existential issues, both of them suffer from something which puts people around them into trouble. They never get over their past which leads to some bizarre development in their current life.

Cobra Kai Season 3 Recap

In Cobra Kai’s season 3 recap, during the Christmas party, Johnny and Daniel hang out with Ali and Amanda. Meanwhile, on the other hand, the group of Cobra Kai gets into LaRusso’s house. Miguel is caught in a difficult situation, however, Johnny’s words give him confidence as he achieves victory on his part

Meanwhile, Johnny instigates a fight with Kreese, the trainer of his son Robby. Initially, Johnny gets an upper hand but Robby decides to interfere. This causes Johnny to punch his son and Kreese takes this chance to take him down.

Kreese issues a challenge to Cobra Kai dojo to defeat their team in the next tournament. If they’re unable to do so, they will leave. With the goal clear in mind, Johnny and Daniel both start training their students for the upcoming event.

Cobra Kai Season 4 Cast

For Cobra Kai’s season 4 cast, Ralph Macchio and William Zabka will reprise their respective roles of Daniel and Johnny. Meanwhile, Courtney Henggeler and Xolo Mariduena will also make their return for another season.

Cobra Kai Season 4 Release Date

The webseries Cobra Kai’s season 4 release date is already announced and it’s set to release on 31st December 2021. As usual, Netflix will release all 10 episodes so that the viewers can binge-watch the entire series.

The titles of the episodes are also out and they are as follows.

Let’s Begin

First Learn Stand

Then Learn Fly

Bicephaly

Match Points

Kicks Get Chicks

Minefields

Party Time

The Fall

The Rise

