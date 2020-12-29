“Cobra Kai” S3 Comes A 7 days Early

The 3rd year of Netflix’s acclaimed “Cobra Kai” martial arts series is arriving early.

The streamer has introduced that the new period of this “Karate Kid” continuation will now get there a 7 days previously than its planned January 8th, 2021 release. Exclusively, it will strike the provider around the globe on January 1st, 2021 (i.e. future Friday).

The following day, the period streams the cast will look on “The Netflix Afterparty” to speak about the most up-to-date period.

The third period finds absolutely everyone reeling from the aftermath of a violent brawl between dojos which left just one of their personal comatose. The collection has presently been renewed for a fourth year.

Supply: Variety