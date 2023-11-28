CMR vs. SMR Hard Drives: What’s the Difference?

Traditional CMR drives use non-overlapping tracks to store data on a hard drive. Compared to CMR drives, Shingled Magnetic Recording (SMR) read and write speeds are slower, but data densities are higher since tracks can overlap.

The new SMR drive, which has been available from hard disk manufacturers since 2015, has several advantages over the old CMR technique of storing (more data per disk) but also some disadvantages. Here we will examine the advantages and disadvantages of each kind.

Two Different Ways of Storing Data on a Disk

Circular routes, or “tracks,” are commonly arranged in concentric rings on the top and bottom surfaces of a hard disk platter. This arrangement allows hard drives to store data. The capacity to store more data is increased by the fact that each hard disk unit can have many platters.

Adding more platters to the drive or boosting the disk’s write density are two ways that manufacturers have traditionally enhanced hard disk models’ storage capacity. There was a time when the disk’s circular grooves never overlapped. This method is known as “Conventional Magnetic Recording” or “Perpendicular Magnetic Recording” in the data storage sector.

“Shingled Magnetic Recording” (SMR) is a relatively new method that has been evolved as a means of boosting the write density. When writing data to a hard disk platter, SMR drives use a unique technique that partially overwrites previously written tracks. The producers describe this process using the analogy of slightly overlapped roof tiles, which is where the word “shingled” originates from.

Because they need fewer platters to achieve the same capacity as a CMR drive, SMR drives are cheaper and more capacious, but their operation comes at the expense of speed. After data is copied to an SMR drive, it utilizes idle time to sort the information into shingled sections on the platter, although temporarily storing it in a specific cache area.

Because an SMR drive has to read and rewrite the “partially covered” underlying data every time it overwrites part of a previous track, long, sustained writes suffer from performance penalties as the cache fills up. This means that SMR drives can be far less efficient than CMR ones.

Manufacturers were selling SMR drives (in both internal and external hard disks) without labeling them, which led to a controversy in 2020 and 2021 due to SMR’s sluggish performance. This prompted some to argue that customers were sold an inferior product without notice. In 2021, Western Digital was even settled out of court for $2.7 million due to some of these claims.

So Is SMR Bad? Which Drive Type Should I Choose?

Everyone has their own opinion on whether SMR is harmful or not. If you’re looking for cheap, large storage and are willing to sacrifice some performance, an SMR drive can be a good fit. Take, for instance, the price difference between a 16 TB SMR drive and a 16 TB CMR drive. An SMR drive might be sufficient for infrequent single-disk backups.

However, employ caution: According to ServeTheHome’s testing, a big downside of SMR is that it takes a long time for an SMR disk to be incorporated into a RAID array, which means that the entire data of the array is at risk for a longer period of time. Therefore, it is likely not a good idea to use SMR drives in a NAS that has several disks.

Thankfully, a few manufacturers, including Seagate, have started posting data online that makes it easy to see which drives in their lineup employ SMR or CMR technology. However, the majority of drives still don’t have a clear label when you buy them from a store. Even so, you may utilize this information to your advantage when making a purchase, like choosing a CMR drive for a DIY external USB drive.

Because SMR drives have performance problems, we suggest using CMR drives instead whenever practical. But ultimately, it comes down to your own circumstances and the way you want to use the vehicle in relation to your finances. Hope everything works out.