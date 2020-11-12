Country songs took centre stage at tonight’s 2020 CMA awards ) Longtime CMAs emcee Carrie Underwood handed the baton into Reba McEntire along with Darius Rucker, that awakened to co-host the…
CMA awards 2020 Winners: The Entire List
November 12, 2020
1 Min Read
- Share This!
You may also like
About the author
Alice Jacob
Alice is the senior writer, responsible for Hollywood movies news at thenewspocket. She is also very passionate about the stars and always looking around to use them in an innovative way in daily life.
Add Comment