Clubhouse Android app – How to download & install

According to the latest news, the Clubhouse app is now available on Android. So far, it has been an iOS exclusive, invite-only app. However, the catch is now, even though anyone and everyone can download the app, they should be invited in the first place for being able to use it.

There was already a workaround to get early access on Android which can be availed by anyone and everyone now. The Clubhouse Android app is exactly the same as the iOS one. In this article, we will guide you on how to download the app.

How to download Clubhouse App?

As of now, the Clubhouse app had already been downloaded by more than 5,00,000 users on the Play Store. The app’s size is just 56 MB and it requires Android 8.0 or above to run. Users will be able to download the application from Google Play Store.

Clubhouse Android app

Any smartphone which runs on Android 8 or above will be able to install the app without any problem. Clubhouse lets iOS users and Android users invite each other so users will be able to invite their friends to expand the community.

It is to be noted that a lot of reviews on the Play Store are pointing at delayed verification codes but that’s not the case for everyone. If you face any such issue we recommend you to have some patience as it will eventually get corrected.

The app’s ratings took a hit as more and more users started complaining about verification codes and invites.

Download Clubhouse app (Android, iOS)

It can be said that the company will try to come up with an immediate fix for the codes but invite fix can take some time. Basically, unless someone lets you in through an invitation, you don’t really have a choice. It is recommended to wait with some patience till this resolves.

First Impression of Clubhouse app

Interestingly, Clubhouse has managed to design both its Android and iOS apps exactly the same. For users who have already used the app on an iOS device, this will be a pleasant experience. Perhaps, the only difference is that the transitions are not that good yet on the Clubhouse Android app.

Some users have also pointed another drawback of the android version in comparison with the iOS version. According to them, the gesture navigation on Android is not as good as the iOS version. The android version lacks aesthetics as back gestures are treated as a traditional back button.