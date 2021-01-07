Closing Trailer: Mackie Is “Exterior the Wire”

Netflix has produced the whole trailer for their sci-fi motion function “Outside the Wire” which hits the streaming provider on January 15th.

Set in the very in close proximity to long term, a disgraced drone pilot (Damon Idris) is sent into a fatal militarized zone where by he finds himself doing work for an android officer (Mackie) tasked to find a doomsday machine in advance of the insurgents do.

Directed by Mikael Hafstrom (“1408”) and published by Rob Yescombe (“The Division”) and Rowan Athale, the movie also stars Michael Kelly, Emily Beecham and Enzo Cilenti.

https://www.youtube.com/view?v=u8ZsUivELbs