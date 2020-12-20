Clifton Powell Says ‘Friday 4’ Can Honor John Witherspoon, Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister

Participate in video clip information Distinctive TMZ.com

Clifton Powell suggests ‘Friday 4’ unquestionably desires to get off the floor as an homage to the franchise’s late stars John Witherspoon and Tommy “Little” Lister.

We received Clifton — who played Pinky in “Subsequent Friday” and “Friday After Subsequent” — at LAX and talked about the possibilities of one more sequel happening pursuing Pops’ demise in 2019 and Deebo’s sudden passing earlier this thirty day period.

Clifton suggests there is certainly no dilemma about it … it can be gotta occur. In fact, he effectively says it would be the best way to shell out tribute to the iconic characters both gentlemen produced, and generations of supporters grew to love.

He’s even bought some strategies for Ice Cube on how to pull it off.

Now, a several many years ago Cube reported a 4th flick was in the will work … and he was reportedly composing the script — but things stalled, and it is really been on keep considering that then.

Either way, it positive looks like Clifton’s mind’s in overdrive induce his thoughts are so spot on … Dice may possibly want to think about offering him producer’s credit history.

Our photog also asked Clifton if any individual can exchange Witherspoon and Lister’s figures. That is the place Clifton attracts the line.