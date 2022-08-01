Cleaning Hacks: 11 Brilliant Housekeeping Tips to Create a Tidier Space in No Time

With our smart suggestions that make use of unconventional tools and inventive tidying methods, you may clean more effectively and quickly. Through time and energy savings, these cleaning methods can eliminate some of the labor from your to-do list. So put these tips in your toolbox and think of your house cleaning as finished.

Vacuum Your Cabinets to Make Them Clean

You can use your vacuum to clean nooks and crannies in cabinets. Dust and crumbs can be collected inside using the brush attachment on your vacuum. Debra Johnson from Merry Maids advises cleaning the region around the hardware on the outside of the cabinets using a cloth soaked with warm water and Murphy Oil Soap ($4, Walmart).

Light Fixtures Can Be Cleaned in The Dishwasher

Did you know some parts of lighting fixtures may go in the dishwasher? For this cleaning tip, Amanda Thomas of Moxie Girl advises putting removable glass objects like domes through the dishwasher. To lessen stains on your light fixtures, run a drying cycle.

Correcting Typical Cleaning Errors

There is an incorrect method to clean, believe it or not. However, if you go about things correctly, you could save time and the trouble of having to clean again. Check out these home cleaning tips to improve your efficiency and shorten your cleaning time.

A Pillowcase Can Be Used to Clean a Ceiling Fan.

One of Leslie Reichert’s go-to cleaning tips for swiftly and effectively dusting a ceiling fan is shared by the Green Cleaning Coach. One at a time, place a pillowcase over the blades of a ceiling fan and wipe. Dust is collected in the pillowcase in this manner rather than on your furniture and flooring.

Get Rid of What You Have

Consider using what you currently have instead of purchasing new cleaning supplies. There may be cleaning supplies laying around your home. Watch and learn how to clean up using objects you would typically not consider cleaning tools.

How to Clean Blinds with Socks

Socks are used as a duster in this cleaning tip from Clean My Space’s Melissa Maker. First, spray one of your hands with water and place an old sock on it. Then, while holding each blind panel, move your sock-covered hand from one end to the other to clean the slat on both sides.

Discover the Secret to Cleaning Quicker

Cleaning more frequently can be the key to cleaning faster. Following a routine will result in you spending less time overall. Learn Donna Smallin Kuper’s top cleaning advice for a quick clean by watching this video.

When Cleaning Ceilings, Use a Paint Roller.

Cleaning ceilings, particularly those with texture, can be difficult. If you’re not careful, sweeping them with a broom can knock down pieces. Use a moist, high-nap paint roller to sweep dust and cobwebs from the ceiling for a more efficient cleaning method.

Use This Cleaning Technique to Get Rid of Red Wine Stains

Red wine stains are infamously difficult to remove. Utilize our step-by-step procedure, which is effective even on white textiles, to clean up that Pinot Noir spill. Red wine stains can be permanently removed using this technique.

Use Tennis Balls to Clean Blankets

A large comforter can be challenging to wash. According to Amanda Thomas of Moxie Girl, as long as the comforter occupies only half the washer, you may machine wash the majority of comforters in front-loaders. Tennis balls should then be added to the dryer to prevent the stuffing from accumulating in one area of the comforter.

Have the Children Sanitize the Mattress.

Your mattress can be refreshed by rolling around on it. An enjoyable house cleaning tip is offered by Mary Findley of Go Clean: To remove dust from inside the bed, have your kids bounce around on it. Vacuum the mattress top after that. (If the beater bar on your vacuum is on, turn it off first.)

