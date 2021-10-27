Based on the light novel of the same name, Classroom of the Elite is will be returning to the screens for its second installment shortly. Although only released for one season so far, the show has captured the hearts and minds of many fans for its portrayal and story.

Revolving around the protagonist Ayanokijj who gets admitted into a school that takes in the students with the potential to become the country’s next leaders. Ayanokoji is a loner and tries not to bother anyone around him. However, as the series progresses, we learn some dark secrets about him. Let’s talk about Classroom of the Elite season 2 release date, cast, plot, and everything we know so far.

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot and Everything We Know So Far

Classroom of the Elite Plot

Tokyo Metropolitan Advanced Nurturing School is Tokyo’s best school that houses students from all over the country who are supposed to become the next leaders. Each year, new students get admission to the school based on their merit.

In an unknown year in the future, Ayanokoji, the protagonist of the series arrives at the school. His personality is that of a loner and he prefers to stay simple and unnoticeable. Using these antics, he manages to hide from the crowd and not stand out.

Classroom of the Elite also features another interesting set of characters with each possessing some unique traits. Some of those characters are Horikita, Kushida, and Sakura and are also placed in the same class as Ayanokoji.

As the series progresses, we start learning some dark things about these characters. Later on, we also learn that Ayanokoji is not what he was being portrayed as. He is a sociopath who doesn’t consider anyone’s friends and only uses other people as a tool for his advantage.

Classroom of the Elite Season 1 Recap

In Classroom of the Elite season 1 recap, the game to find the leader of each class nears its end. Ayanokoji turns up some tricks in his pockets and succeeds in deceiving the opponents. Class D wins the competition through his efforts.

However, he decides to give credit to Horikita so that she can gain her classmate’s trust. She thinks of Ayanokoji as an ally, however, Ayanokoji doesn’t carry the same notion. To him, every human is a pawn and he only uses them as he sees fit.

Classroom of the Elite Release Date

the anime Classroom of the Elite last aired in 2017 which means that it’s been almost 4 years and we still haven’t received another season. Does this mean we will never get another season? Certainly not. Classroom of the Elite is among many other shows who have been abandoned after the first season, however, it might not be the case with it.

Unlike other shows, fans have been pretty vocal about wanting another season. Not only that, but the light novel of the same has also gained popularity over the years. So producing another season of the anime makes sense.

We aren’t sure yet but we believe that either Madhouse or MAPPA will likely pick up the project and resume the production of the series. Fans can’t wait to see their favorite sociopathic protagonist return to the screens.

Classroom of the Elite Cast

If Classroom of the Elite does return to the screens, we will see the major voice actors and actresses reprise their respective roles. As for the English dub, we aren’t sure as the cast could change for the upcoming season.

What are your expectations from Classroom of the Elite season 2? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. For more such content, don’t forget to follow us on social media.