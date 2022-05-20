Clarksons Farm Season 2: Released Date, Cast, Plot, and Many More Updates You Need to Know

The show follows the broadcaster of The Grand Tour on his quest to becoming the proud owner of a 1,000-acre Cotswolds farm. But, given his complete lack of agricultural expertise and experience, he is completely reliant on his crew to teach him the ropes and to let him know when he makes a mistake, which occurs frequently.

He remarked before the episode aired, “I’ve had the farm since 2008, but I haven’t actually been connected with it at all.”

It was run by a man from the area, and when he retired, I immediately thought to myself, “I can do that.”

“I honestly believed that you plant seeds, the weather happened, and then food grows.” So I thought, “That’s not tough,” but it is incredibly difficult, and the heartache is incredible, not to mention ridiculously underpaid. So I reasoned that if I could find someone to record me doing it, it would compensate for some of the losses.”

Fans are eagerly anticipating the team’s next antics now that a second season has been guaranteed.

When Will Clarkson’s Farm Season 2 Be Released?

Clarkson’s Farm Season 2 has yet to be confirmed for Amazon Prime. Season 1 premiered in June 2021, and the second season is set to follow a similar timeline, so Clarkson might return to the tractor in the summer of 2022.

Farm Season with Clarkson

Jeremy Clarkson will let the cameras accompany him as he tries to expand and diversify Diddly Squat Farm this year. A fan favorite, Kaleb Cooper, will be back on his tractor, watching Clarkson’s every move. Kaleb and Clarkson will be joined once more by Gerald, ‘Cheerful’ Charlie, and Clarkson’s wife, Diddly Squat shopkeeper Lisa Hogan.

Prime Video has branded the series an “unfiltered love letter to farming.” “We are pleased to be joining the team for another year-in-the-life of Diddly Squat, and wish Kaleb and farmers across the country well as Mother Nature continues to take revenge on Jeremy,” said Dan Grabiner, head of Amazon Studios UK Originals.

Who will appear in season 2 of Clarkson’s Farm?

According to Clarkson’s video announcing the renewal, the whole cast of the first season will return for the second series (that’s a British season). He added, “Cheerful Charlie, Lisa, Gerald, and the unborn in the tractor are all back.” As he turned the camera on himself and uttered his new series name, Kaleb Cooper (the “fetus on the tractor”) seemed to be capturing the video.

Cooper has swiftly established himself as one of the show’s breakout stars, indicating that he understands what he’s doing and cares deeply about farming. “I’d want to do more television, but only if it’s about agriculture,” she says. “I wouldn’t want to do anything else than farming,” he told Country Living.

He also included Lisa Hogan, Clarkson’s real-life spouse; Gerald Cooper, a farmer and dry stone-waller with a thick West Country dialect that may be difficult to understand; and Cheerful Charlie Ireland, a land agent with plenty of advice for Clarkson.

Clarkson also published photographs of two newbies to his farm on social media, both of whom might appear in Season 2 if fans are lucky: a cute white cow named Pepper and a brown one who, at the time, lacked a name.

What Will Clarkson’s Farm Season 2’s Plot Be?

According to Deadline, Clarkson wants to broaden and enhance his farming talents in the new season. Meanwhile, cast members have already revealed a few teases for the new season. When Clarkson uploaded images of the two cows, he disclosed that he’d added more animals to the farm’s mix.

“It was all going so well until someone decided they didn’t like the gate anymore,” Cooper said on Instagram with a photo of a damaged gate. “It’s so irritating,” Clarkson replied, while Amazon Prime UK’s official account tweeted “Spoiler alert” with a sweaty face emoji.

According to Dan Grabiner, Amazon Studios’ president of U.K. originals, fans can expect more of the shenanigans that have turned “Clarkson’s Farm” into “Jeremy’s unfiltered love letter to farming.”