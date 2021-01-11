“Clarice” Will get A Much more Revealing Trailer

Pursuing a teaser the other 7 days, CBS has unveiled a different and additional revealing promo for “Clarice”. This impending Tv procedural sequence that serves as a sequel to the Most effective Picture successful adaptation of Thomas Harris’ novel “The Silence of the Lambs”.

Established in 1993, a yr immediately after the gatherings of ‘Silence,’ this will discover the untold personalized story of Clarice Starling as she returns to the field to pursue serial murderers and sexual predators although navigating the substantial-stakes political planet of Washington, D.C.

Rebecca Breeds usually takes on the purpose of Clarice Starling in a collection govt manufactured by “Star Trek” alum Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet. “Clarice” premieres on CBS on February 11th.

https://www.youtube.com/enjoy?v=vsjoRzezy4I