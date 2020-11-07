Clare Crawley’s Ex Reacts to Dale Engagement on ‘The Bachelorette’ 2020

After this week’s explosive episode, Clare Crawley’s ex-fiancé reacted to her engagement to Dale Moss on The Bachelorette 2020. But before we dive into his reaction, let’s recap what happened on The Bachelorette.

From the first episode of The Bachelorette season 16, it’s clear that Clare only had eyes for Dale. Her other contestants knew it. Viewers knew it. Chris Harrison knew it. So on the Thursday, November 5, episode, Chris gave Clare a choice to either continue as the Bachelorette, knowing that she’ll give her final rose to Dale, or to leave with him and let the rest of the men know of her decision. In the end, Clare decided to leave, but before she left La Quinta, Chris had one more surprise up his sleeve: a final rose ceremony just for Clare and Dale. At the rose ceremony, Dale proposed to Clare, and of course, she accepted. Clare confirmed she and Dale are still engaged in an Instagram post after the episode. “It’s official!! Love wins!!!! 💍❤️!!! I love you @dalemoss13 !!!!” she wrote.

Now, onto her ex-fiancé. Many Bachelor Nation members are aware of Benoit Beauséjour-Savard, a contestant on season 1 of The Bachelorette Canada who met Clare on The Bachelor Winter Games in 2018. On Bachelor Winter Games, Clare and Benoit had an up-and-down relationship. They broke up before the finale, but on the “After the Finale Rose,” Clare and Benoit revealed that they reunited post-show and he proposed to her on the spot. Two months later, Clare and Benoit ended their engagement. “It’s with a heavy heart that we have mutually decided to end our relationship. We think the world of each other, and we were hoping we could make this work,” she wrote on her Instagram at the time. “I’m sorry that this may not be what you want to hear, but it’s our truth. Just know there are no negative feelings here, we are simply two people who believed in love, and were open enough to give it a chance.”

So what does Benoit think of the new man in Clare’s life? Well, there’s nothing but love from him. “Congratulations @ClareCrawley and @DaleMoss13!!!” he wrote in a post on his Instagram Story after Clare’s episode. “Clare, you deserve all the best!! Sooo happy for you.”

Benoit also commented on Clare’s engagement post, writing, “You deserve all the love and happiness!! Happy for you two.”

Fans shouldn’t be a surprise that Clare and Benoit have no blood. Benoit has also revealed on his Instagram that he filmed a scene with Clare for her season of The Bachelorette, but the scene was cut from the show because of time, according to creators. Benoit, on the other hand, has speculated that the scene was because the producers wanted to portray Clare in a negative light. Welp, as Chris Harrison says, the drama continues.

The Bachelorette season 16 airs Tuesdays on ABC at 8 p.m. Watch it for free here.

