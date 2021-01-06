Clancy Brown Is “Dexter” Revival Villain

Clancy Brown has been forged as the most important villain, Kurt Caldwell, in the forthcoming revival of “Dexter” at Showtime.

Caldwell is massive rig truck retail outlet operator and unofficial mayor of the small city of Iron Lake. Impressive, generous, cherished by all people.

On the other hand, should really you cross him, or damage any one that he cares for, God assist you. Brown joins returning collection guide Michael C. Hall reprising his purpose of serial killer Dexter Morgan.

Ten episodes have been requested with creation established to start in 2021 for a Drop debut.

Source: Television Line