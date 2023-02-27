Cindy Crawford Multi-Million Dollar Net Worth: Journey from Supermodel to Super Rich!

American actress and model Cindy Crawford hail from Illinois. Her years of modeling success earned her global fame, which led to appearances in television and movies.

Cindy Crawford’s net worth was about $400 million as of February 2023.

Name Cindy Crawford Net Worth (2023) $400 Million Profession American model Monthly Income And Salary $3 Million + Yearly Income And Salary $36 Million + Last Updated February 2023

source: celebritynetworth

Early Years

Cynthia Ann Crawford was born in Illinois on February 20th, 1966. She claims to be of German, French, and English origin. When a newspaper photographer discovered her and shot a picture of her, she was 16 years old.

She was chosen as the contest’s winner to represent the Elite modeling agency in Chicago. Cindy attended Northwestern University on a scholarship to study chemical engineering after graduating from DeKalb High School in 1984.

Also Read: Did Taylor Lewan’s Net Worth Suffered as a Result of Release from Tennessee Titans?

Career

She rose to fame as a supermodel between the 1980s and 1990s and was frequently featured on the covers.

She was featured in Playboy magazine in July 1988, and she was later featured again for a second photo session that same year.

Beginning in 1989, she became the host of a show about the lives of models and the fashion business named “MTV’s “House of Style,”.

In the 1994 music video “Please Come Home for Christmas,” Jon Bon Jovi’s long-lost sweetheart was portrayed by Crawford.

She created the wildly popular fitness film “Cindy Crawford: Sculpt Your Body” With Radu Teodorescu in 1992. After the popularity of her first fitness DVD, “Cindy Crawford: The Next Challenge,” she decided to create a second one.

She collaborated with famous dermatologist Dr. Jean-Louis Sebagh in 2005 to develop her own line of cosmetics, which she marketed as “Meaningful Beauty.” The “Cindy Crawford Home Collection” furniture collection was also introduced by her.

2009 saw the introduction of her personal home goods collection with the department store chain J. C. Penney Company, Inc.

Cindy Crawford has a net worth of $400 Million as of February 2023.

Cindy Crawford’s Body Measurements

Public obsession with Cindy Crawford’s body measurements dates back a long time. The supermodel has incredibly toned body dimensions of 34-25-35 and is 5 feet 9 inches tall.

Although well-known for her stringent exercise routine and good eating habits, Crawford has acknowledged that she occasionally indulges in her favorite meals, including pizza and french fries.

Crawford appears to be unable to avoid those infamous measures no matter what she consumes. She even made a joke about switching her phone number in a 2016 interview to stop people from enquiring about them.

Crawford enjoys her curves and concentrates on feeling confident rather than getting to a specific dress size or measurement despite the continual scrutiny surrounding her figure. I may not be the most attractive or trim lady on the block, but I am myself, and that’s pretty awesome, as she famously stated.

Fans are still awed by Crawford’s timeless beauty and famous appearance. It seems sensible that so many people are interested in her physical measurements.

Personal Life

On December 12, 1991, Cindy wed actor Richard Gere in Las Vegas; their marriage ended in divorce in 1995. After being hitched to former model and businessman Rande Gerber on May 29, 1998, the couple had two children: daughter Kaia was born on September 3, 2001, and boy Presley was born on July 2, 1999. Both of their offspring have pursued modeling careers like their parents.

Crawford has a strong commitment to philanthropic work and has sponsored groups that fight children’s leukemia as well as the pediatric oncology unit at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where her brother got cancer treatment. Cindy is on the honorary boards of the California Wildlife Center, the Multiple Myeloma Research Fund, and the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Real Estate

Over the years, Cindy and Rande have owned or have owned a number of quite remarkable houses. Examples that stand out include:

In 1998, Rande and Cindy invested $1.85 million in their first beachfront property in Malibu. They listed this home for sale for $7.5 million in 2019. Before putting the property up for sale, they were renting it out for $45,000 a month.

The Crawford-Gerbers purchased a large coastal home in Malibu in 1999 for $4.8 million. The two adjacent plots of property cost them a tantalizing $50.5 million in 2015 so they could construct a 6-acre compound there. In 2018, one-half of the property was sold for $45 million. This is a video tour of the house at the time it was for sale.

They paid musician Ryan Tedder $11.625 for one of his Hollywood Hills homes in 2017.

They had owned a house in Mexico’s ultra-exclusive El Dorado Golf & Beach Club neighborhood. Rande’s tequila partner and the owner of the house next door was George Clooney. In April 2016, a Mexican tycoon spent $100 million to pay $50 million for each of the two houses.

They had possessed a 23-acre property that was used as a kids’ camp in the hills above Malibu. They paid millions for upgrades and renovations after purchasing the home in 2014 for $6 million, then sold it in 2016 for $13.3 million.

Also Read: What Was Jansen Panettiere’s Net Worth Before His Death?

Conclusion

One of the very few individuals credited with revolutionizing the fashion business is Cindy Crawford.

She stopped modeling years ago, yet she is still seen as a fashion legend today. She is a philanthropist who participates in several humanitarian initiatives and raises awareness of many cancers.

Cindy Crawford’s net worth was about $400 million as of February 2023.