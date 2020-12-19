Turnips are a astonishingly versitile component. Like beetroots, turnips like getting baked, in particular when they’re presented a flavourful broth to soak up, like in a braise.

Make a cartouche by folding a piece of baking paper in half, then in fifty percent again. Reduce a hole in the centre fold, and then cut the outside in a semicircle to suit your saucepan. Open the paper out, verify that it fits the pan, then pop it on top to help gradual the evapouration of the liquid with out reincorporating any steam.

Prep time: 15 minutes | Cooking time: 35 minutes

SERVES

Four

Components

800g newborn turnips

100g unsalted butter, chopped

2 French shallots, thinly sliced

1 celery adhere, or the stalks of 1 fennel bulb, finely chopped

1 tbsp dried juniper berries, bruised

1 tsp coriander seeds, crushed

500ml apple cider

250ml hen stock

1 tsp brown sugar

110g sourdough breadcrumbs

30g parmesan, finely grated

Finely grated zest of 1 lemon

Dill sprigs, to provide

Technique

Clean and trim the turnips, leaving a 2cm stem. Halve the bigger types.

Heat 50 % the butter in a heavy-based mostly saucepan. Include the shallots, celery and spices and cook dinner, stirring usually, for 3 minutes, or till softened. Include the turnips, cider, stock and sugar and period with salt and pepper. Bring to the boil, then protect with a cartouche of baking paper and cook dinner for 15 minutes, or right up until the turnips are tender.

Take out the baking paper and continue to cook dinner for a even more eight minutes, or right until the sauce has lowered and the turnips are tender. Transfer to a heatproof serving dish.

Preheat the oven grill to significant.

In a bowl, combine the breadcrumbs, parmesan, lemon zest and remaining butter, then scatter the combination about the turnips.

Place the dish beneath the grill for 3 to five minutes, or until the topping is golden. Scatter with dill, freshly cracked black pepper and salt flakes and serve.