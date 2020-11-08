Ciara’s Daughter Sienna Gets the Cutest Reaction into Kamala Harris’ Historical Win — See!

Ciara and her daughter Sienna are observing this historical day in the USA!

The 35-year old entertainer took on Twitter to discuss a super adorable picture of her 3-year-old daughter responding to information which Kamala Harris are the next Vice President of the USA.

The 56-year old California Senator — who’s Black and South Asian American is that the first woman and man of colour to maintain the VP place.

“Just how fantastic is that the very first girl Vice President is at the White House? ) And she is also a lady of colour,” Ciara claims to Sienna. “It is really strong. We could do whatever we set our minds into, correct?”

Sienna then answers,”We could do whatever we set our minds into!” Ciara went to inform Sienna who Joe Biden, Barack Obama‘s former VP, are now the president.

Sienna subsequently got a bit too excited about all of the great news, because she then exclaimed,”As well as also the COVID is finished!”

Ciara needed to describe her daughter that the stunt is not over , but stated”I feel Joe Biden is the ideal individual to put us back on course ”

