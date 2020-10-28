Ciara Reveals How Much Weight She’s Lost After Welcoming Baby #3

Singer Ciara is feeling “good” about her post-baby body!

35 & 35 more lbs to go…and I feel good! Loving the process and progress! pic.twitter.com/0jMR0KUCZI

— Ciara (@ciara) October 27, 2020

On Tuesday, Ciara revealed that she is well on her way to her target weight, tweeting, “35 & 35 more lbs to go…and I feel good! Loving the process and progress!”

Ciara also shared a pic of herself in a snakeskin trench coat with the tweet.

On Instagram, Ciara shared a different snap of herself in the look, writing, “35 Years Feels Great! Feeling my youngest with a heart full of gratitude. A mind and soul full of wisdom. When I was younger, I never thought I would say this at this age, but ladies we really do get better with time. Embracing every step, everyday, every year.”

Ciara turned 35 on October 25.

Two months ago, Ciara revealed that she was aiming to drop 48 lbs. after giving birth to her third child in July. She told her 26 million followers, “48lbs to go! Starting the game plan tomorrow!! P.s. don’t know how easy it’s going be considering 3 baby’s now! Going to work really hard at this! Let’s go Mamma’s 💃🏽💪🏽.”

It looks like Ciara has dropped 13 lbs. since that post, thanks to her workout sessions with trainer Decker Davis.

Aside from working on herself, she is also giving back to the community. Ciara and husband Russell Wilson recently helped renovate the Seattle home of registered nurse Marc, who has been working the front lines at Seattle Children’s Hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the help of Amazon Home, Ciara and Russell were able to upgrade Marc’s home with brand new furniture, new flooring, and repaired drywall after his house suffered major damage from a flood in January.

Mark Malijan Photography on behalf of Amazon

In a statement, Ciara said, “Seeing all of the essential workers on the front lines of this pandemic has made every moment we spend together as a family even more precious – I’m counting my blessings every day! Back in April, nurses and doctors were posting videos of them doing the level up dance, and I’m excited to help support our Hometown Hero with a total refresh of their home so they, too, have a family sanctuary.”

Ciara and Russell’s nonprofit Why Not You Foundation has also just opened up the first-ever Why Not You Academy, a tuition-free charter public school, just south of Seattle. The new high school will open in the fall of 2021.

In a joint statement, the couple said, “We’ve always held the belief that life’s successes start with a good education, but recognize that access isn’t always created equally for all. The Why Not You Foundation was created with the concept of empowering youth to lead with a why not you attitude and that’s why it was important for our foundation to partner with Scott, Garth, and Cascade Public Schools to help open doors for kids from less fortunate backgrounds. This school is a longtime dream of ours and it was important for us to find a way to combine traditional classroom learning with community and mentorship-based activities, in order to prepare kids for the real world. Why Not You is based on the idea that it can start with one and our hope is that this school will be the first of many.”