Ciara Recreates Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s Album Covers For Halloween

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have a huge celeb fan in Ciara.

For this year’s Halloween holiday, the 35-year-old singer not only recreated Cardi‘s Invasion of Privacy album cover, and recruited her eldest son, Future, to play Offset, but she also recreated Megan‘s Girl in the Hood album too!

“CARDI. Swipe to the right for a Surprise. 😎 #Halloween,” Ciara wrote, surprising her fans with the first reveal earlier today.

Cardi reacted to the costume, too: “I’m gagging! I love it! I’m so hype! I’ve always been a huge fan of @ciara and became an even bigger fan after I met her! She is the most sweetest and the most nicest person in the world! A true peach! Staying sweet and humble was the prayer!”

Then, later on, Ciara popped up the pics of her recreating Megan‘s album cover.

Megan responded in the comments to her, “I Love you 😭😭😭.”

