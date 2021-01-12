Chuck Norris Was Not at Capitol Siege

“This is not Chuck Norris and is a wannabe appear-alike while Chuck is considerably far more handsome,” a rep confirmed.

No, Chuck Norris did not storm the US Capitol very last Wednesday.

A photo circulating on social media this 7 days purported to exhibit the martial arts legend posing with a Trump supporter for a selfie in advance of the insurrection.

“Chuck Norris” Matthew Bledsoe reportedly claimed in his caption.

Hold out, so are we just not heading to point out the point that Chuck Norris was at the MAGA insurrection? pic.twitter.com/aIukJpoCmF — DevinNunesTHEDragQueen (@NunesDrag) January 12, 2021

@NunesDrag

Twitter

Not so, claims his rep.

“This is not Chuck Norris and is a wannabe seem-alike even though Chuck is substantially far more handsome,” Erik Kritzer confirmed to Persons.

“Chuck remains on his variety in Texas exactly where he has been with his family members.”

Even though the “Walker, Texas Ranger” star is a longtime Republican and earlier endorsed Trump in 2016, he remained peaceful for the duration of the last election.

Discussion had raged all Tuesday morning as to no matter if or not the now 80-12 months-previous had without a doubt joined the mob en route to the Capitol buildings.

Some pointed out that the male in the photograph seemed a lot young than 80… that is if you believe that Chuck Norris ages like a ordinary human mortal.

I have no question Chuck Norris is MAGA but this guy is just not him. Extremely fantastic lookalike but far too younger. pic.twitter.com/kD8bXNRzlW — Danielle Huss (@daniellehuss) January 12, 2021

@daniellehuss

Twitter

