How to Setup Chromecast? Explained in Simple Ways!

There are many ways to watch your favorite TV shows and movies these days. Between smart TVs, streaming devices, and the good old-fashioned internet browser, you can find almost anything to watch in any way you want. Devices that make streaming easy Make it so that all you have to do to watch your monthly entertainment subscriptions is connect your TV to your Wi-Fi and relax.

Google Chromecast is one of the most popular ways to stream. Google’s streaming hardware is different from other devices because it is an HDMI plug-and-play device that lets you “cast” audio and video from your favorite device to your TV. The Chromecast with Google TV from 2020 will have an on-screen menu and physical remote control to make things even easier.

But Chromecast is a bit different from other devices you may have used to stream content. If you just bought a Chromecast and don’t know how to set it up and get it running, we can help. Here is a simple step-by-step guide. When you’re ready, we also have a detailed post with great tips and tricks for Chromecast.

DIFFICULTY Easy DURATION 5 minutes WHAT YOU NEED Google Chromecast device and Internet connection with Wi-Fi

Setting up a Chromecast with Google TV

Chromecast with Google TV, Google’s newest Chromecast model, is the first one to have a fully-navigable interface on the TV screen that you can use either with the included remote or the Google Home app. Even though setting up the Chromecast is similar to setting up a regular Chromecast, there are a few extra steps that need to be taken to get everything up and running.

Step 1: Plug your Chromecast with Google TV’s HDMI cable into a free HDMI port on your TV. Then, connect one end of the Micro USB power cable to the Google TV and the other end to a wall outlet.

Step 2: Change your TV’s input to the right one and give the remote a few minutes to connect. If the screen says “start pairing,” you need to connect the remote to the Google TV by hand. To do this, press and hold the back and home buttons on the remote until the LED light on the remote begins to pulse.

Step 3: If you want to set up your Chromecast using the Google Home app, follow the steps for the standard Chromecast setup below. If you’d rather keep setting up with the remote, choose Set up on TV and follow the instructions on the screen.

Step 4: If you want to use your Google TV remote to control your TV, receiver, or soundbar, choose Set up the remote. This will start a series of prompts that will show you how to link different remote commands (such as power, volume, and mute) with your A/V equipment. Choose Not now if you’d rather skip this step. If you want to link your remote to your A/V equipment at a later time, you can do so by going to Settings.

Step 5: Once your favorite entertainment apps are installed on your Google TV, you’re ready to use your new Chromecast. To get to the Home Screen, click Start exploring.

Setting up a standard Chromecast (3rd Gen)

Step 1: When you take your Chromecast out of the box, make sure it has the Chromecast, the Micro USB to the USB power cable, and the wall adapter.

Step 2: Connect the Micro USB cable to your Chromecast, and then plug the wider end of your Chromecast into an open HDMI port on your TV.

Step 3: To power the Chromecast, you’ll need to plug in the USB cable. If your TV has a USB port for charging devices, plug it in there. If the port works, a small light on your Chromecast should turn on. If it doesn’t light up, take the USB out of the port, plug it into the USB wall charger, and plug the charger into the nearest wall outlet. If you need to, you can buy an HDMI extender cable to make your Chromecast reach the closest outlet.

Step 4: Turn on your TV and change to the HDMI source that you want to use. When you see the “Set me up” screen, you’ll know you’re in the right place.

Step 5: You can set up your Chromecast with your laptop by going to chromecast.com/setup, or you can download the Google Home app to your tablet or phone and set it up that way.

Step 6: Tap Devices in the top right corner of the Google Home app after you’ve downloaded the app and agreed to the terms of service.

Step 7: Once you give the app permission to use your location, Google Home will find the Chromecast that is closest to you. Tap Set Up and then Continue after you’ve chosen your Chromecast.

Step 8: Tap Continue when the app has made a connection to the Chromecast.

Step 9: Your phone and TV should then show you a code. Tap I See the Code if they match.

Step 10: Choose a name for your Chromecast that you think is fun and clever, and then tap Continue.

Step 11: After you’ve given it a name, you can set up your Chromecast to connect to your Wi-Fi by typing your password into the space provided.

If your Chromecast (standard or Google TV) couldn’t connect to Wi-Fi, you might want to ensure your computer or mobile devices are compatible with your Chromecast. If you’re still running into trouble, visit the Chromecast Help Forum. Some phones, computers, and routers might need special instructions, depending on how old or new your software is. To personalize your Chromecast, you might want to consider signing into your Google account on the device, but make sure you turn off email notifications unless you’re looking to get frequent news and updates on how to best use your device.